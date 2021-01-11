Jagan lawyer to file absence memo before ED court

It is well known that the Special Court for the Enforcement Directorate cases has summoned AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to appear before the court in the Hetero and Aurobindo cases today. Now, the CM’s lawyer is going to file a memo before the court seeking permission for Jagan Reddy not to attend the court.

The ED has filed the chargesheet that Jagan Reddy and the managements of Hetero and Aurobindo industries derived undue benefits in the allotment of lands. After the ED court issued the summons, the Chief Minister changed his programme. He was originally to press the button for distribution of Amma Vadi benefits on January 9.

Now, the Government changed that programmes and massive arrangements were made at Nellore for the CM to press the button for the distribution of benefits to 40 lakh women. The CM’s lawyer is now filing a memo before the court that Mr. Jagan Reddy was not being able to appear before the court in view of the public meeting in Nellore.

It became a tricky issue as the ED Special Court has to begin the hearing in the Hetero and Aurobindo cases for the first time after the case were transferred to it from the Nampally court.