NBK – B.Gopal’s Industry Hit Narasimha Naidu completes 20 years.

Today marks the 20 years of the release of Balakrishna’s Industry Hit Narasimha Naidu, which was the first film from the Telugu Film Industry to cross ₹20cr Share. Released in 2001, the film has managed to collect over 21.50 Cr and emerged as the Industry’s biggest grosser surpassing previous best Kalisundaa Raa by a margin.

Following is the complete area wise breakdown of the film.

AreaCollections
Nizam5.55 Cr
Ceeded 4.90 Cr
UA 2.20 Cr
Guntur 2.09 Cr
Krishna 1.45 Cr
East 1.40 Cr
West 1.30 Cr
Nellore 1.12 Cr
Rest 1.80Cr
Worldwide 21.81 Cr

