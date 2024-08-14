x
After50 years of age Health Issues
Sobhita With A luxury bag collection
Hansika Motwani In A Butterfly Mode
Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Promotions For Sookshmadarshini
Shraddha Das Enjoying Nature
Malaika Arora Bossy Outfit
Amyra Dastur Sunshine And Sea
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Sanya malhotra's Photodump
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark's Victoria Kjær Theilvig
Mouni Roy Photo Dump
KCR Movie Pre release Event
HealthyScalp tips
Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses
Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look
Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree
Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie
Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot
Squad Girls Party Gang
Jagan meets leaders from Yelamanchili, Bheemili constituencies

Jagan meets leaders from Yelamanchili, Bheemili constituencies

YSRCP chief and Former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met with the ZPTCs and MPTCs from both Yelamanchili and Bheemili constituencies and pointed out that the significant presence and unity of the YSRCP has unnerved Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, resulting in the TDP’s withdrawal from the MLC election.

Addressing the gathering, the former Chief Minister highlighted the stark contrast between the current and previous administrations, emphasizing how the YSRCP government, during its tenure, delivered on its promises without excuses, even amidst unprecedented challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic. He pointed out that the financial crisis depicted by Chandrababu Naidu was inherited by the YSRCP government, which also faced additional burdens due to the pandemic. Despite these difficulties, he stressed that his administration never shied away from implementing welfare schemes, ensuring that benefits were directly delivered to every household.

Also read : CM Chandrababu’s decision puzzles YS Jagan

He stated that the TDP coalition government has failed to deliver on key welfare programs, dismantled crucial educational and healthcare initiatives, and fostered a governance style that is increasingly seen as corrupt and ineffective. He cited specific examples, such as the discontinuation of schemes like Amma Vodi, Rythu Bharosa, and fee reimbursement, as well as the deterioration in law and order, healthcare, agriculture, and education sectors.

He also warned that TDP’s failure to fulfill its promises and the resulting discontent among the public will soon reach a point where TDP workers will struggle to face the electorate. He said there is growing dissatisfaction among the public with TDP’s governance, suggesting that within three months, TDP workers would also face backlash from every household. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed confidence that the people would question TDP’s failure to fulfill its promise. He encouraged his party members to remain courageous in the face of adversity, assuring them that if they continue to support the people, they will, in turn, support YSRCP.

