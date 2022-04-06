Jagan meets senior Ministers in Delhi

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is busy meeting several senior Ministers from the Union cabinet. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first day of his two-day visit to the national capital.

After meeting the Prime Minister, the chief Minister also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman. He reportedly requested the finance minister to be liberal in giving financial assistance to the state which was hit by revenue deficit due to bifurcation of the state and later due to the Covid 19.

The chief minister had also explained the difficulty of the state in its borrowings due to the excess borrowing by the previous TDP government. The excess relaxation given to the previous government has now become a problem to the present government, he told the finance minister and sought relaxation to the present government.

Later, the chief Minister ala met Union jal Shakthi minister Gajendra Singh Shakhawat and requested him to release funds for the Polavaram project. He wanted the Jal Shakthi minister to approve the revised estimates of the project which was already approved by the technical advisory committee.

After meeting Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Chief Minister has met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed issues of State importance.

After meeting the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister interacted with three Union Ministers, Home, Finance and Jal Shakti.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is slated to meet Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday.