If not BJP, the TDP will go for a grand alliance!

The TDP is leaving no stone unturned to wrest power in Andhra Pradesh in the 2024 general elections. Its chief Chandrababu Naidu is exploring all possibilities for electoral alliance to keep the anti-incumbency vote intact.

Though this idea was initially admitted in the public by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan at his party formation day celebrations on March 14, the original plan was evolved by Chandrababu Naidu. Sources say that Chandrababu Naidu is trying every source to reach out to the BJP. He is said to be using Pawan Kalyan, besides the pro-TDP leaders in the BJP for electoral alliance.

As Plan B, Chandrababu Naidu is also looking at forging a grand alliance with the TDP, Jana Sena, Congress and the two Left parties. Chandrababu Naidu still enjoys considerable support among the left parties leaders. He also has proximity to the Congress leadership both in Andhra Pradesh and in national politics.

It is part of this Plan B, the TDP chief had told his party MPs to join the inauguration of the DMK Parliamentary Party office in Parliament a couple of days ago. DMK supremo and Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin had visited the national capital last week and visited Parliament House too.

Stalin invited several parties to the inauguration of the DMK Parliamentary Party office. It was inaugurated by Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Though he invited leaders of all parties, the leaders of the NDA parties were present in the meeting.

More important is that the three TDP MPs also attended the event and greeted both Stalin and Sonia Gandhi. TDP MP Galla Jayadev was seen sharing a cup of tea along with Stalin and Sonia Gandhi, while the other two MPs were seated a little far away.

Looking at this, Chandrababu Naidu’s Plan B to align with the Congress and Communists gains ground. It also indicates that Chandrababu Naidu did not sever ties with the Congress, though he is trying hard for alliance with the BJP ahead of the 2024 general elections.