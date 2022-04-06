Megastar locks God Father Release Date

Megastar Chiranjeevi is working without breaks and is shooting for God Father, Bhola Shankar and Bobby’s untitled film. He is done with the shoot of Acharya and the film is releasing on April 29th all over. God Father is in the final stages of shoot and the makers are keen to release the film on August 11th during the Independence Day weekend. God Father is the remake of Lucifer remake and is directed by Mohan Raja.

Nayanthara and Satyadev will be seen in other important roles and Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan will be seen in a cameo. The makers will make an official announcement very soon. NV Prasad is the producer of God Father. Megastar is keen to release Bhola Shankar during the end of this year and Bobby’s film will hit the screens during the first quarter of 2023.