Naga Chaitanya's first Bilingual Announced

By
Telugu360
-
0

Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya is done with the shoot of Thank You and the film releases soon. The actor is in talks for multiple films and he is busy with the shoot of his first web series Dootha currently. The actor signed his first bilingual and Tamil director Venkat Prabhu will helm this project. The makers today made an official announcement about the film. Srinivasaa Chitturi is the producer and the shoot commences very soon.

The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil languages. There are speculations that Venkat Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya will work for the remake of Maanadu which is untrue. Impressed with the plot narrated by Venkat Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya signed the film. More details about the cast, crew will be announced very soon.

