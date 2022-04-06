Satyadev-starrer Full Bottle concept poster is cool & quirky

Known for testing waters with different genres of films and characters, Satyadev is at it again. The actor’s new project has been titled Full Bottle.

The film, it is learnt, is a quricky subject loaded with fun and fantasy. And the conceptual poster which has been released today aptly sets the mood.

Written and directed by Sharan Koppisetty, Full Bottle is produced by Ramanjaneyulu Javvaji and SD Company. Sarvanth Ram Creations is the production banner.

Apparently set in the backdrop of Kakinada, Full Bottle has cinematography by Sujatha Siddharth and editing by Santhosh Kamireddy. Naveen Reddy is the executive producer.