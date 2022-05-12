Jagan to address Davos summit this month

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would address the World Economic Forum conference to be held at Davos in Switzerland. The summit is scheduled to be held from May 22 to 26, where Jagan Mohan Reddy would lead a delegation of the ministers and senior officials.

The state government had become a platform partner for the world economic forum from this year where the State government would have access to all conferences and interactions along with the forum chief executive officer.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to address one of the meetings where he is expected to highlight the administrative reforms that his government had introduced. The volunteers’ system, the village secretariats and the direct cash benefit schemes are set to take prominent place in the chief minister’s speech.

The chief minister is impressed with his initiatives particularly the volunteers’ system where the government services are delivered at the door step of the beneficiaries. The direct cash transfer had also come as blessings for the people, particularly during the Covid 19 crisis.

The chief minister is also expected to highlight the village secretariat system through which had taken administration close to the people. Besides these initiatives of his government, the chief minister is also likely to invite the investors to the State.

Interestingly, the country’s major investing groups like Reliance, Aadani, Tata, Birla and similar institutions too are participating in the convention. Though most of them have entered Andhra Pradesh, the chief minister is also likely to offer special benefits to the investors coming from the Davos meet.

The officials of the industries department would also be holding simultaneous events at the Davos convention and invite the investors to the state. The officials are also preparing to conduct road shows at Davos, which, in fact, was done in the past by Chandrababu Naidu.