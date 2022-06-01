Jagan to Delhi tomorrow to meet Modi

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to visit the national capital Delhi on Thursday. He is likely to reach Delhi by noon or evening, depending on the schedule.

The chief minister is planning to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and others during his stay in the national capital.

The visit is to be crucial as the Presidential election is on the cards. The BJP is looking for suitable candidates to succeed President Ram Nath Kovind in the Rastrapati Bhavan. It is for this reason, the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister wants to have consultation with Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is having considerable votes in the election.

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress has 151 MLAs and 22 Lok Sabha members, which will play a key role in the election of President. Keeping his vote bank in mind, it is believed that the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister wants to have consultation with Jagan Mohan Reddy even before finalising a name and announcing the candidature.

Meanwhile, sources say that Jagan Mohan Reddy is also likely to have consultations with the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister on the Polavaram project. The project is already in limbo due to the faulty constructions during the TDP regime.

The lack of construction of a proper spillway had caused damage to the diaphragm wall during the last monsoon floods. The senior officials from the Union Jal Shakti ministry, officials from the Central Water Commission and the technical team have visited the project to make an assessment of the damage.

The project’s designs committee had also visited the Polavaram Project site to assess the damage and give a road map to go forward on the project. The chief minister is likely to discuss the issue with the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister besides the Union Jal Shakti minister on the future of the project.