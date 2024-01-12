Jagan wants awareness campaign on Arogyasri

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the medical and health department officials to launch a public awareness campaign about the YSR Aarogyasri scheme to create awareness among people on availing free medical treatment.

At a review meeting of the Department held at the camp office on Friday, the Chief Minister asked the officials to ensure that there is no one without the knowledge of availing free Aarogyasri medical services and complete the distribution of Aarogyasri Cards as per the schedule.

Taking stock of the progress of second phase of the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha camps, he stressed on the importance of preventive health care and pointed out that it is necessary for everyone to know how to approach the network hospitals of Aarogyasri and avail free medical treatment up to Rs.25 lakh.

Arogya Suraksha camps should be held in saturation mode every six months covering each house in all villages while recording the details like the number of patients, the data of diabetic and BP patients and their treatment, he said and added that the records should be updated periodically.

Mapping of the details of the sick should be done conducting reconfirmation diagnostic tests on those identified for various ailments in primary investigation and extending medical care to those who didn’t receive Aarogyasri Cards for any reason and it is necessary to handhold the patients.

While focussing on public awareness, officials should take the camps seriously and conduct diagnostic tests repeatedly in necessary cases, the Chief Minister said, adding that a village secretariat should be taken as a unit for conducting the Arogya Suraksha camps with the involvement of family doctors.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 4,27,910 persons received OP medical treatment in 1338 Arogya Suraksha camps so far in the second phase while 5,76,493 persons were found to need eyeglasses. They said that distribution of eyeglasses has been completed up to 67 per cent and the rest would be completed soon.

They also explained about the status of new medical colleges and said that the mental care hospital at Visakhapatnam, CT scan centres and regional drug stores at Vijayawada and Tirupati, PG Men’s hostel in the SV Medical College at Tirupati, Burns Ward in the GGH at Anantapur, State Cancer Institute at Kurnool, Examination Hall in GMC, Kurnool, 12 SNCUs (Special NewBorn Care Units) and five NICU centres (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) in various Government hospitals are ready for inauguration.