Home > Politics

Raghu Rama to visit hometown after four years

Published on January 12, 2024 by

Raghu Rama to visit hometown after four years

YSR Congress rebel MP, K Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju, will be visiting his hometown, Bhiamavaram, for the first time after four years. He stopped visiting his hometown ever since he picked up a fight with the party leadership.

Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju differed with the party leadership in 2020 and since then he could not visit the state. He is restricting himself to Delhi and Hyderabad. He is on a mission to criticise the state government on a daily basis.

He holds Ratcha Banda every afternoon, where he criticises the government. He had 11 cases pending against him in the state. The APCID had arrested him last year, but he got the bail and went away from the state.

Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju was never available for the state police since then. He got special police protection from the Central government and is with those security people. Though the APCID tried to arrest him at his Banjara Hills house, it could not make it as he was not available whenever the CID tried.

Last year, he planned to visit Bhimavaram during the Pongal celebrations and had boarded a train. However, he went back fearing arrest by the AP police. He tried to visit the town when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his constituency two years ago to unveil the statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju. However, he could not make it fearing the arrest by the police.

Finally, this year, he filed a case in the high court seeking protection as he plans to visit his hometown. He told the court that the police might arrest him on his arrival and wanted security for him and his life.

The advocates arguing for Raju told the court that the police have filed 11 cases against him and are planning to file one more if he arrives in the town. However, the advocates for the police told the court that the cases were four years old and there was no fresh case filed against him. There was no need for the court to hear the case.

However, the court, on hearing both sides, directed the AP police to provide security for Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju during his visit to his hometown. With the court’s permission, Raju is likely to visit Bhimavaram for this Pongal.

It is to be seen how the police would react when he visits Bhimavaram!

