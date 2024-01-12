Jagan’s proxies ruling roost, says Nakka Ananda Babu

TDP politburo member, Nakka Ananda Babu, on Friday said that the proxies of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, are ruling the roost in the State, particularly in the Assembly segments represented by Dalit and Girijan MLAs.

It is really sad that the present condition of the elected representatives, including some Ministers, has turned into worse than ceremonial idols, Ananda Babu told media persons at the TDP headquarters. At least in 36 reserved Assembly constituencies the shadow leaders appointed by Jagan are calling the shots, he said.

In Rayalaseema region, Minister, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, is bossing over the Dalit MLAs, in Krishna and Guntur districts Advisor to the Government, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, is commanding the local elected representatives. In both the combined Godavari districts, Mr Mithun Reddy, the son of Minister, Peddireddy, is dictating terms and YSRCP MP, Vijaya Sai Reddy, and senior party leader, Y V Subba Reddy, are keeping the North Andhra under their thumb, he remarked.

“If someone wants the YSRCP ticket either for the Lok Sabha or for the Assembly he or she should either tongue lashing or fall at the feet of the boss or should have a great criminal record like the red sanders smuggler, Vijayananda Reddy,” Ananda Babu remarked. Did Jagan not find any good leader as the party candidate for Chittoor other than Vijayananda Reddy, who has the great history of red sanders smuggling, he asked.

Ananda Babu asked what the intention of Jagan is to build the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar without completing the Ambedkar Smrithi Vanam (Ambedkar Memorial Park) started in Amaravathi by Chandrababu Naidu when he was the chief minister of the State.