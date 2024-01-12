x
Not using filthy language is my weakness, says Saradhi

Published on January 12, 2024

Not using filthy language is my weakness, says Saradhi

Penamaluru MLA K P Saradhi on Friday said that not using filthy language at the opposition parties was his weakness which led the party to deny ticket to him for the coming elections. Saradhi said that he was soft and could not use filthy language at the opposition leaders.

He said that the party leadership had asked him to go to Gannavaram, where the party is not in a position to win the election. He said he had refused to move out of Penamaluru constituency. As the party is aware of the impending defeat here, they have asked me to contest from there, he said.

He said that there is no social justice in the YSR Congress. Whatever the leaders speak about social justice is only a statement and not really reflects in the party, he said. The party leadership felt that as a BC leader I could be defeated or denied the party ticket, he said.

The party leadership had appointed minister for housing Jogi Ramesh as the incharge of the Penamaluru Assembly constituency. Ramesh is likely to take over the charge some time this week and is likely to open his office here.

Meanwhile, Saradhi is planning to quit the YSR Congress in protest against the denial of the party ticket. He met several leaders of the TDP in the last two days and held consultations with them. He is likely to join the TDP on January 18 at Gudivada where TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to address a public meeting.

If he could not make it on January 18, Saradhi would join the TDP on January 21 in the presence of Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP is likely to give a ticket to Saradhi for Penamaluru. The TDP leadership is holding consultations with the party candidate Bode Prasad, who lost the seat to YSR Congress in 2019 general election.

