Home > Movie News

Three Beautiful Heroines In Awe Of ‘Naa Saami Ranga’

Three Beautiful Heroines In Awe Of ‘Naa Saami Ranga’

In anticipation of the Sankranti release on January 14th, King Nagarjuna’s upcoming movie ‘Naa Saami Ranga’ has garnered attention, with the leading ladies of the film, Ashika Ranganath, Rukshar Dhillon, and Mirnaa Menon, offering compelling reasons to captivate the audience.

Ashika Ranganath passionately shared, “It’s not just a movie; it’s a beautiful love drama that will not only capture your attention but also blow away your heart. The story is designed to touch you directly, making it an unforgettable cinematic experience.”

Rukshar Dhillon added her enthusiasm, stating, “It’s a ‘Pakka’ Sankranthi release, promising a wholesome celebration for the festive season. The movie is crafted to enhance the joy and festivities associated with this special time.”

Mirnaa Menon, in her unique way, described the film as a “Double Dhamaka Entertainer,” signaling that the audience can expect not just one but two-fold excitement and entertainment.

With these promising insights from the cast, there’s no doubt that the audience is left with no option but to embrace ‘Naa Saami Ranga’ as a ‘Pakka’ double dhamaka movie to watch this Sankranti.

Next Guntur Kaaram Day1 AP/TS Collections – Biggest opener for Mahesh Previous Jagan wants awareness campaign on Arogyasri
