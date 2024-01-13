Guntur Kaaram Day1 AP/TS Collections – Biggest opener for Mahesh

Guntur Kaaram has taken an average opening in the Telugu States with a distributor share of 31.2 Cr. This is the highest opening ever for a Mahesh Starrer. The numbers for the film are actually disappointing considering the expectations from the trade for this combo. From the morning shows itself the film started with average occupancies and there was a drop in matinees. Evening and night shows have compensated a bit. The film has started with below-par occupancies for Day2 Noon Shows.

Below are area-wise shares