Guntur Kaaram Day1 AP/TS Collections – Biggest opener for Mahesh

Published on January 13, 2024 by

Guntur Kaaram Day1 AP/TS Collections – Biggest opener for Mahesh

Guntur Kaaram Day1 APTS Collections

Guntur Kaaram has taken an average opening in the Telugu States with a distributor share of 31.2 Cr. This is the highest opening ever for a Mahesh Starrer. The numbers for the film are actually disappointing considering the expectations from the trade for this combo. From the morning shows itself the film started with average occupancies and there was a drop in matinees. Evening and night shows have compensated a bit. The film has started with below-par occupancies for Day2 Noon Shows.

Below are area-wise shares

Area10 days Worldwide CollectionsFirst week Worldwide Collections4 days Worldwide CollectionsDay1 Worldwide CollectionsDay1 AP/TS CollectionsPre release Business
Nizam 25.10 Cr24 Cr 21.2 Cr11.5 Cr11.5 Cr40 Cr (NRA)
Ceeded 8.40 Cr7.90 Cr6.35 Cr3.25 Cr3.25 Cr15 Cr (NRA)
UA10.07 Cr9 Cr6 Cr3.2 Cr3.2 Cr
Guntur7.34 Cr7.01 Cr 5.39 Cr3.7 Cr3.7 Cr
East7.32 Cr6.6 Cr4.85 Cr3.43 Cr3.43 Cr
West4.87 Cr4.48 Cr3.64 Cr2.6 Cr2.6 Cr
Krishna5.17 Cr4.85 Cr3.70 Cr2.17 Cr2.17 Cr
Nellore3.01 Cr2.81 Cr2.21 Cr1.32 Cr1.32 Cr
Total71.28 Cr (119.6 Cr Gross)66.65 Cr (108.6 Cr Gross)53.34 Cr (82.5 Cr Gross)31.17 Cr (42.5 Cr Gross)31.17 Cr (42 Cr Gross)
Andhra 48 Cr (NRA)
P&P 2 Cr
AP/TS 105 Cr (excluding GST)
KA + ROI 10 Cr
ROI6 Cr (11.90 Cr gross)5.65 Cr (11.10 Cr gross)4.65 Cr (9.60 Cr gross)2.20 Cr (4.5 Cr gross)
Overseas 14.75 Cr (29 Cr Gross)14.20 Cr (27.8 Cr Gross)13.5 Cr (26.5 Cr Gross)10 Cr (19.5 Cr Gross)20 Cr
Worldwide Breakeven92.03 Cr (160.5 Cr Gross)86.5 Cr (147.5 Cr Gross)71.49 Cr (118.6 Cr Gross)43.37 Cr (66.5 Cr Gross)135 Cr (excluding GST)
Next Hanuman Day1 AP/TS Collections – Excellent Previous Three Beautiful Heroines In Awe Of 'Naa Saami Ranga'
