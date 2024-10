Hanuman Day1 AP/TS Collections – Excellent

Hanuman has taken an excellent opening in the Telugu States with a distributor share of 6.9 Cr. This share includes Premieres which were screened from 6pm on the 11th. Occupancies are brilliant from the film hitting capacities at many centres and the demand is still very high. It started with more than 80% on the second day and the advances are already full for the day at many centres.

Below are area-wise shares