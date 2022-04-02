Jagan’s cabinet will reflect social justice, says Sajjala

Amidst speculation over the composition of the cabinet by chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy reiterated that the new cabinet would reflect social justice. He told the media persons that the chief minister was taking time to compose the cabinet balancing all equations.

While refusing to comment on the probable names to be included in the new cabinet, Sajjala, who is playing a key role in the government affairs these days, said that the new cabinet would also reflect the aspirations of the people of all communities and all regions.

He asserted that the chief minister had taken into consideration the caste, regional and gender issues to balance the cabinet. He said no chief minister ever had done such an exercise where the cabinet reflected the composition of the people in the state.

Sajjala, who is also the general secretary of the party, said that those who would be dropped from the cabinet would be used to keep the party intact for the next elections. He said that those who are not part of the cabinet would have a greater role for the next two years.

“With Jagan Mohan Reddy as chief minister, it doesn’t matter whether a leader is in the cabinet or in the party. What matters is the hard work to steer the party to victory in the next elections,” Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy asserted.

With 26 districts to be functional in the state by the time the chief minister revamps his cabinet, Sajjala indicated that every district would have representation in the cabinet. However, the size of the cabinet would be 25, given the number of Assembly seats in the state.

It is to be seen how the chief minister would balance the districts, the castes and the gender equations while constituting his next cabinet.