Update on RRR Digital Release

There is a drastic change in the theatrical run of Indian films. Most of the theatrical revenue is recovered in its first week and the films are getting streamed on OTT platforms in less than a month from the theatrical release date. RRR which is the biggest ever Indian film in the recent times is having a dream run at the theatrical windows. There are discussions about the digital release of the film. The makers earlier clarified that there would be ample time between the theatrical and the digital release.

RRR will now stream on various digital platforms only ten weeks from the theatrical release date. Movies like Pushpa are streamed in a month and some of them had their digital streaming in 4-6 weeks. But the makers of RRR made sure that the film will have a long theatrical run. The plan for pay-per-view model is chalked out. The date would be locked and will be announced soon.