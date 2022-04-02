Vijay’s Beast Trailer: Racy and Stylish

Advertisement

Vijay’s Beast Movie Trailer

Ilayathalapathy Vijay is in a top-class form in his career and the actor’s next film is titled Beast. Nelson Dilipkumar directed this action-packed entertainer and the most awaited trailer is out now. The trailer looks racy, action-packed and is thoroughly impressive. Vijay nails it in his own style and the action episodes are the major highlights. Vijay essays the role of a spy who is on a mission to rescue the crowds that are stalled in a shopping mall in Chennai that is highjacked by a bunch of terrorists.

The trailer narrates about the plot and gives us a glimpse of the action episodes. The shots of songs are not shown in the trailer. Beast trailer is highly impressive and lives up to the expectations. The production values and the technical aspects are the other highlights of Beast. Sun Pictures produced Beast and Anirudh composed the music and background score. Beast is gearing up for a record release on April 13th.