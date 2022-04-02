NCB’s witness in Aryan Khan’s drugs case passed away

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been arrested in a drugs case that created a sensation across the country. Aryan Khan was out on bail but he was drilled by the officials of the NCB. Prabhakar Sai, a crucial witness for the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs case passed away on Friday due to a heart attack. His lawyer informed that 36-year-old Prabhakar suffered a massive heart attack in his residence in Mahul, Chembur.

Prabhakar Sail worked as a bodyguard to KP Gosavi and he was given protection by the government. Prabhakar Sail made sensational comments that a deal was discussed for Rs 25 crore to sidetrack Aryan Khan from the case. He also alleged that Sameer Wankhede was paid Rs 8 crores. SRK’s manager and Wankhede denied the allegations. Aryan Khan was given exemption recently from appearing before the NCB Mumbai office every Friday. A special NDPS Court asked the Special Investigation Team to submit the charge sheet in 60 days.

