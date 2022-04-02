Sarkaru Vaari Paata USA Release

FlyHigh Cinemas that delivered blockbuster JathiRatnalu in 2021 is collaborating with Shloka Entertainments & Classics Entertainments is excited to announce acquisition of USA theatrical rights of the most awaited Super Star Mahesh Babu Action-Comedy film Sarkaru Vaari Paata which is slated for the Premieres on May 11th in the USA.

Starring Super Star Mahesh Babu, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram of “Geeta Govindam” fame and is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead and the movie has a with a stellar supporting cast that includes Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju. The film’s music is composed by S Thaman and both the songs released so far are blockbuster hits.

Kalaavathi song is the new love anthem and continues to steal heart with 117 Million+ Views and 1.8M+ Likes.

We would like to thank Classics Sudheer Garu, Producers Naveen Yerneni Garu, Y. Ravi Shankar Garu, Ram Achanta Garu and Gopichand Achanta Garu for giving us the opportunity to screen the prestigious movie in the USA.

For local exhibition rights in your State, please contact the below –

732-630-2499

469-430-8578

Email: flyhighshloka@gmail.com

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC