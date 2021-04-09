Jagan’s comprehensive land survey, a non-starter

Andhra Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy launched a comprehensive land survey amid much fanfare in December 2020.

At that time, Jagan announced that his government will complete land survey using modern technology within two years and resolve all land ownership disputes and make Andhra Pradesh, a ‘land dispute free state’.

He said state government will issue new pattadar passbooks and provide dispute-free ownership rights to all landowners.

However, after four months, there is no progress in the survey.

Worse still is, even the preliminary survey could not be completed in Krishna district so far, which has been selected for the pilot project.

Only one survey drone was allotted for the survey in the district.

Even this drone crashed due to a technical glitch. The government failed to allot another drone. With this, the survey came to a halt.

Krishna district was divided into three parts for the survey to cover 1,005 villages in 53 mandals. In the first phase, 332 villages were identified.

The target was to complete each phase in six months. However, not even village maps were prepared in the last four months.