KCR to sack Minister Malla Reddy from cabinet!

Speculations are rife in TRS circles that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is most likely to sack labour minister Ch Malla Reddy from his cabinet anytime after the Nagarjunasagar bypoll.

Malla Reddy has become a headache for CM KCR as well as TRS as he is frequently getting caught in ‘audio leak’ incidents where Malla Reddy is seen threatening builders, realtors demanding money to develop ventures in his Medchal-Malkajgiri district. He is also facing charges of land encroachments in Medchal.

He was also caught demanding Rs 50 lakh to give TRS ticket to a candidate during municipal polls in 2019.

Latest, the audio of Malla Reddy demanding money from a realtor has gone viral on social media platforms.

KCR is reportedly very angry at Malla Reddy, who owns a chain of engineering, medical and other colleges in Medchal, for bringing bad name to TRS and his government with his extortion acts.

KCR has reportedly denied appointment for Malla Reddy to meet him though he is trying to meet CM eversince audio tape was leaked on March 6.

Malla Reddy wants to give explanation and seek apologies but CM is denying appointment.

This fuelled speculations that KCR will sack Malla Reddy from the cabinet anytime after Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll on April 17.