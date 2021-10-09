Jagan’s cousins deny involvement in drug case

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s cousins and businessmen Y.S. Anil Reddy and Y.S. Sunil Reddy on Friday denied involvement in the recent seizure of drugs at Mundra Port in Gujarat.

Stating they have no connection whatsoever with the seizure of drugs, they threatened to initiate legal action against those making baseless allegations against them.

The duo clarified that they are not even aligned with any political party. Neither any relevant information was supplied to substantiate these allegations, nor any prior notice was issued, said the statement.

Anil Reddy and his brother Sunil Reddy started Reddy Global Industries in 1999, and since then, their business has grown into a conglomeration of enterprises spread across Africa, with a foray into the beverages, pharmaceutical and mining sector.

They said they have been conducting their businesses in a legitimate manner and have maintained an unblemished record of ethical performance, while complying with all domestic laws, rules and regulations.

Some politicians have sought to hurl certain false and egregious allegations against them. Over the past few days, Telugu Desam Party leaders including Pattabiram Ram and Varla Ramaiah have made certain ‘wild allegations’.

They said the allegations carried by several other news channels including social media websites have created a deep and pernicious impact on their reputation.