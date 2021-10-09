Pattabhi comments, China Rajappa apologises

Did TDP spokesperson Pattabhi’s over-enthusiasm in the drugs case put the party in a tight spot? Have his comments led the party to alienate a strong community from the party? Did his comments make former home minister China Rajappa apologize to the fisher-folk community? There is a lot of churning within the TDP over some of the comments that spokesperson Pattabhi made during the recent press conference.

During a recent press conference in Kakinada, Pattabhi accused Kakinada MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy of being hand in glove with the drug mafia. During the course of the press conference, he said that the fishermen too were involved in the racket and cited the fire mishap in a boat as proof of his argument. He said the white smoke that emanated from the burning boat was because of the drugs.

His comments led to protests from the fisher-folk community, which staged dharnas and entered into heated arguments with Pattabhi and other TDP leaders. Finally, Nimmakayala China Rajappa pacified the protesters and offered apologies on behalf of Pattabhi.

In fact, the TDP leaders feel that Pattabhi should not have touched the fisher-folk. They feel that recent attacks on the YSRCP by the TDP leaders were well-received. They feel that Payyavula Keshav’s criticism of financial issues, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy’s attack on corruption, the agitations led by Beeda Ravichandra and the protests by Nallamilli Seshareddy in Anaparthy were highly successful. Even Dhulipalla Narendra’s criticism of the issue of Amaravati lands were well received. But, Pattabhi’s comments have actually boomerangd.