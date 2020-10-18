Jagan’s letter exposed his criminal cases in Delhi circles

Has AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s audacious letter to the Chief Justice of India backfired on himself? Are the Supreme Court judges now wondering about so many cases pending against Jagan Reddy? Why are the national level politicians of almost all political parties blind to AP CM’s multiple serious cases till now?

No doubt, all sections of Delhi society including advocates’ associations are left stunned at the track record of CM Jagan Reddy. Till now, they have known Jagan as a young AP CM who has defeated IT-savvy and CEO-style TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. Most top leaders of different parties and judges in Delhi only know Jagan Reddy as a giant killer who has won a massive mandate of 151 out of 175 MLAs in 2019 elections.

In the first 16 months of his rule, CM Jagan took many controversial decisions like mandatory English medium that have received setbacks in the Supreme Court and sparked national level debates. His Government in AP launched a direct confrontation with the Chief Justice of AP, which also attracted some attention in the Supreme Court and also in Delhi circles. But, still there was not much damage to Jagan Reddy’s general profile in the eyes of intellectuals and thought leaders in Delhi’s prime circles. Things changed overnight now. All of them are now discussing the huge number of cases involving AP CM and his illegal assets cases investigated by the CBI and the ED.

With just one letter, Jagan Reddy has fallen into the ditch he has dug up himself, says ABN Radha Krishna. In his Weekend column, he says that AP CM made this one costly mistake thanks to the jealousy and greed of former judge Justice Jasti Chalameswar. Ironically, Justice Chalameswar is a Kamma by caste and once worked for the TDP. He bore a grudge against both Justice NV Ramana and Chandrababu Naidu, which was why he became a party to Jagan Reddy’s latest gameplan to prevent Justice Ramana from becoming the next CJI.