Koratala Siva’s test shoot for Acharya

When Megastar Chiranjeevi was asked about stepping into the sets of Acharya, he had a big no. The veteran actor wants to resume the shoot only after the situations are good enough and coronavirus cases come down. Going with the update, the film’s director Koratala Siva is in plans to conduct a test shoot in a private studio. If things are extremely good, Chiranjeevi will join the sets from the mid of November. Else, the shoot would be pushed further.

The film’s leading lady Kajal is getting married on October 30th and she allocated her dates from the last week of November. Koratala Siva is also keen to can the episodes of Ram Charan soon so that he can continue with Chiranjeevi. As of now, the test shoot schedules are planned. There are talks that the shoot starts post Dasara and will continue for a week. Manisharma is the music director and Matinee Entertainments are the producers.