Khiladi 1st Look: Ravi Teja In Celebration Mode

As promised, the makers of Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja and Ramesh Varma starrer film have unveiled the first look poster today. Titled Khiladi, Ravi Teja is seen in celebration mode in the first look poster that also sees lots of money flying in the air.

Khiladi is a perfect title for an action entertainer, whereas the first look poster too looks fascinating. Ravi Teja’s rocking pose is a treat to watch for his fans. He plays a dual role in the movie.

Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi are female leads in the film produced by Satyanarayana Koneru. Devi Sri Prasad renders tunes for the film that will have its opening ceremony today. The film will start rolling in less than a month.