Justice Ramana: We can’t win people’s trust by force

Justice NV Ramana, sitting judge of the Supreme Court, has been in the eye of a political storm after CM Jagan Reddy’s letter to the Chief Justice of India. AP CM accused him of influencing the High Court of AP to deliver judgements against his Government’s policies and programmes. Amid this, Justice Ramana broke his silence and made indirect remarks on ethics and values that one must stand for in difficult times. It must be noted that one should not remember Lord Rama for all his victories against demons and anti-socials. One should remember him for how steadfastly he stood by his values while facing trials and tribulations.

Justice Ramana delivered his address online at a condolence meeting of late Justice AR Lakshmanan who served as a Judge of the Supreme Court. He recalled Justice Laksmnan’s words that the Indian judiciary including the bar and the bench together have passed on a rich legacy of commitment, efficiency and fearlessness to the country. Everyone must strive hard for protecting a strong and independent judicial system.

Justice Ramana pointed out that one cannot win credibility and people’s trust by force. We would be judged not by what we have but by what we have done and what are all its consequences. Our values are our wealth. We shall not forget this ever. We must face and overcome stress, pressures and threats with courage. Only people’s confidence would be the biggest asset of the judiciary.