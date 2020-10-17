Jagan’s letter: Delhi HC Bar Association secretary fears threat to his life

Secretary of the Delhi High Court Bar Association, Abhijat, on Saturday stated that he has been receiving threat calls every since the HC Bar panel condemned Chief Minsiter Jagan Mohan Reddy’s allegations against Justice N V Ramana.

The Bar Association called the letter against Justice N V Ramana, who is next in line to be CJI, an attempt to overawe the judiciary and and amounts to contempt of court.

“The Delhi High Court Bar Association condemns this blatant attempt to shake the confidence of the public at large in the judicial institution which has been performing its duty of due administration of justice assigned to it by the Constitution of India,” reads the resolution passed by Delhi High Court Bar Association had stated last week.

Abhijat, in a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner, lodged a complaint stating that he has been receiving threat calls from some unknown numbers and appealed to the police boss to investigate the matter.

In the letter, Abhijat requested the police to thoroughly probe and take necessary action against the people who were making such calls in order to intimidate him. He stated that he was receiving calls with some unidentified people threatening to kill him.

Jagan, in an October 6 letter to Chief Justice of India S A Bodbe, had alleged that Justice Ramana “has been influencing the sittings of the (Andhra Pradesh) High Court including the roster of few Honourable Judges”. The letter, which was released by Jagan’s office on October 10, also referred to Justice Ramana’s alleged “proximity” to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, and the Anti-Corruption Bureau investigation into “questionable transactions of land” involving Justice Ramana’s two daughters and others in Amaravati, before it was declared the site for the new capital of the state.

Last week, the Delhi High Court Bar Association, in a unanimous resolution, said that the letter and its circulation in public domain is “a dishonest attempt at overawing the judiciary” and termed Justice Ramana, who is next in line to be the Chief Justice of India, as “one of the most virtuous judges with the highest level of integrity”.

