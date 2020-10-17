TTD chairman Subba Reddy, EO get notices

In yet again, the TTD Board has caught itself in a legal wrangle.

Notices have been sent to TTD Board chairman Y V Subba Reddy and newly appointed executive officer K S Jawahar Reddy over the TTD Board’s proposed move to park the devotees cash donations in government securities, stocks and debentures.

A legal notice was sent to Y V Subba Reddy and Jawahar Reddy by BJP leader Banu Prakash Reddy through his counsel. In his notice, he appealed to the Andhra Pradesh High Court to prevail upon the TTD Board to immediately withdraw its proposed move to convert the Sri Vari cash donations into government securities, stocks or debentures.

Meanwhile, TDP former minister Amarnath Reddy warned the TTD Board of state-wide agitation if the board were to touch even a single rupee donated to Sri Venkateswara Swamy. He stated that the cash donations of the devotees have to be spent only for the purpose it was meant for.

“Both the babai Y S Subbareddy and his abbai (nephew) Jagan Mohan Reddy have been systemically defaming the Tirumala and efforts are being made to destroy the age old traditions and practices followed in Tirumala. This government is hurting the sentiments of crores of Hindus across the country . This will not be tolerated ,” he stated.

Earlier, Y V Subba Reddy who is the maternal uncle of Chief Minsiter Jagan Mohan Reddy, was caught in the wrong foot when the TTD Board had decided to auction 23 immovable properties, including house sites and agriculture land, at different places in Tamil Nadu. The total upset value (bidding value) of the 23 properties has been fixed at a little over Rs 1.54 crore.

The TTD chairman later was put on the backfoot. Amid stiff opposition from the BJP, the TDP, even the Communist parties the TTD retracted from its proposed move. Buckling under pressure from the opposition parties, the Andhra Pradesh government had asked the TTD to suspend its move to sell Sri Vari assets.

The government had directed the TTD to take a fresh decision on auctioning the properties in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand after consulting devotees and religious heads among others.