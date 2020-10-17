A destination wedding for Niharika

Mega girl Niharika Konidela tested her luck in films and she has done decent projects in her career though they could not end up as money-spinners. Niharika is all set to enter wedlock very soon with Chaitanya. Their engagement pictures made a lot of noise all over and the closed engagement ceremony took place in August. As per the update, Niharika and Chaitanya will get married through a destination wedding in December.

Varun Tej and other family members are finalizing the destination currently. The entire family wants the event to be memorable and they want it to happen safely. Chaitanya works for a top IT firm. Niharika recently celebrated her bachelor party in Goa along with her close friends. Varun Tej is personally taking care of the wedding arrangements.