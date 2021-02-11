Jagan’s Lotus Pond new office of Sharmila’s party

Amid conflicting reports, it is finally confirmed that the new political party of YS Sharmila will carry out its Telangana activities from the Jaganmohan Reddy Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad. CM Jagan had carried out his AP electioneering in 2019 from this house itself. He got a resounding victory with the AP voters giving 151 out of the total 175 MLA seats. From this residence itself, YS Sharmila is going to operate her new party.

This has given rise to fresh doubts whether there is an understanding between different players behind the new party of YSR’s daughter. Already, rumours are doing the rounds that KCR-Jagan together have brought Sharmila to the fore to divide the Reddy and pro-Congress vote banks in Telangana. The BJP Delhi leaders were also suspected to be involved in this larger game plan behind the Sharmila party.

The TRS has already decided not to criticise the Sharmila party. The latest report on Sharmila’s party office at Lotus Pond has given rise to more doubts. Jagan Reddy advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that AP CM has not given his approval for Sharmila to start the party in Telangana. Now questions are being asked how CM Jagan could have allowed his sister’s party to function from the premises of his residence.