Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam struggling for Buzz

Prabhas is the new pan Indian star of the country. Despite of poor reviews and word of mouth, his last outing Saaho made decent money at the box-office. Prabhas completed the shoot of Radhe Shyam, a romantic saga set in Europe. The film has been struggling for buzz and the asking prices for the theatrical and non-theatrical rights are not satisfactory. They are below par when compared to the prices of Saaho.

The makers are not in a hurry as of now. They are pretty confident on the product and are waiting to close the deals before the release. All eyes are focused on the teaser of Radhe Shyam as of now. The teaser should impress the audience at any cost and generate the needed buzz for the project so that the makers can close the deals. The film will release in July in all the Indian languages. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies are the producers.