Jagan’s rule by advisors and incharges triggers concerns

Since the YCP came to power, its Government gave firm indications that there would be a parallel network of advisors and supervisors who would wield more authority than even the All India Officers and the employees. In the same way, the Government has also kept a close grip over the educational institutions, especially the universities. Most of the Vice Chancellors appointed for these universities are still incharges.

It is understandable why the Jagan regime is not allowing a free atmosphere in the university campuses. These are the places from where protests and resentment would become uncontrollable.

As such, no full time Vice Chancellor has been appointed for the Acharya Nagarjuna University in the past 20 months. The present incharge VC has been waiting for long for his post to be made full time. In the face of this, all sorts of controversial things are taking place. Now, another disturbing incident took place. CM Jaganmohan Reddy songs were played at the Republic Day celebrations. What more, the girl students danced to the Jagan DJ tunes in front of the Tricolour that was hoisted at the venue.

The student sections and senior citizens expressed concern over the declining standards on the campus. They were blaming the Government’s arbitrary ways in dealing with the affairs of running the university by not appointing a full time VC. Undoubtedly, the rule by incharges and advisors has been bringing more bad than good to the Jagan regime since the beginning.