Ravi Teja’s new remuneration shocking Tollywood

Mass Raja Ravi Teja tasted a series of flops and all his previous films ended up collecting less than Rs 10 crores in their final theatrical run. Then came Krack and the film is racing towards the biggest hit in the career of Ravi Teja till date. The veteran actor is yet to sign his next and finalize his paycheque as he is quite confident on Krack. When some of the producers are hesitant to pay him over Rs 12 crores, the actor waited for the release of Krack.

The latest speculation of Tollywood says that Ravi Teja now hiked his fee and he is quoting Rs 16 crores as remuneration for his upcoming projects. This would be a shocking news for the producers who are keen to produce films with Ravi Teja. The veteran actor is ready to take the call only if the makers are ready to pay him the quoted remuneration. Directors like Anil Ravipudi, Trinadha Rao Nakkina and Vakkantham Vamsi are holding talks with Ravi Teja and his next film is yet to be finalized. He is shooting for Khiladi in the direction of Ramesh Varma and the film is aimed for summer release this year.