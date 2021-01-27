Allari Naresh’s Naandhi heading for a Digital Release

Allari Naresh is completely out of form and is struggling for success. The actor’s recent offering Bangaru Bullodu turned out to be one more dud in the actor’s career. He has all his hopes on his next film which is titled Naandhi. The film is said to be a thriller that happens in a jail. The first look poster and the teaser generated enough buzz. Vijay Kanakamedala is the director and Allari Naresh turned nude for some of the episodes in the movie.

As per the update coming, the complete negative rights of the film are sold for Zee Studios for a price of Rs 8.5 crores. The deal is closed recently and the streaming date will be announced soon. Zee Studios holds the theatrical, satellite and the digital rights of Naandhi. Satish Vegesna produced Naandhi and Sricharan Pakala is the music composer.