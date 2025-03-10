Jagga Reddy never ceases to amaze

TPCC working president, firebrand Jagga Reddy has come up with real viral stuff, which will make not just his fans celebrate, but attract the attention of one and all.

At a time when, political circles in Telangana are busy with MLC elections nominations, the popular Congress leader T Jayaprakash Reddy came up with out of the blue act. Jagga Reddy announced that he is acting in a movie, making it a viral news on media and social media on Monday.

Many-a-time we have seen popular politicians appearing in movies in the past. But those were very small guest roles limited to a few seconds of screen time. But Jagga Reddy’s movie debut is not such a small act. He is playing a full time role in the movie.

And, what’s even more interesting is, the movie is titled ‘Jagga Reddy’. ‘War of love’ is the tagline of Jagga Reddy’s debut movie. He has informed that the movie work will start from Ugadi 2025. As Jagga Reddy is a busy politician, it is expected to take one year for the movie to get completed.

Only time will tell, whether Jagga Reddy can really carry a full time role in a movie and whether that movie will really see a release in theatres or on an OTT platform. But the first look released by Jagga Reddy is truly impressive and getting viral for now.