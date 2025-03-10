x
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Jagga Reddy never ceases to amaze

Published on March 10, 2025 by swathy

Jagga Reddy never ceases to amaze

TPCC working president, firebrand Jagga Reddy has come up with real viral stuff, which will make not just his fans celebrate, but attract the attention of one and all.

At a time when, political circles in Telangana are busy with MLC elections nominations, the popular Congress leader T Jayaprakash Reddy came up with out of the blue act. Jagga Reddy announced that he is acting in a movie, making it a viral news on media and social media on Monday.

Many-a-time we have seen popular politicians appearing in movies in the past. But those were very small guest roles limited to a few seconds of screen time. But Jagga Reddy’s movie debut is not such a small act. He is playing a full time role in the movie.

And, what’s even more interesting is, the movie is titled ‘Jagga Reddy’. ‘War of love’ is the tagline of Jagga Reddy’s debut movie. He has informed that the movie work will start from Ugadi 2025. As Jagga Reddy is a busy politician, it is expected to take one year for the movie to get completed.

Only time will tell, whether Jagga Reddy can really carry a full time role in a movie and whether that movie will really see a release in theatres or on an OTT platform. But the first look released by Jagga Reddy is truly impressive and getting viral for now.

Next Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event Previous Nani shelves one more Film before Start
