Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Home > Movie News

Nani shelves one more Film before Start

Published on March 10, 2025 by swathy

Nani shelves one more Film before Start

Natural Star Nani is done with the shoot of HIT: The Third Case and the film is slated for release on May 1st. He has announced ‘The Paradise’ but it is yet to start because of the extensive pre-production work involved. Nani is also committed to Sujeeth and the film is delayed as Sujeeth has to complete the shoot of Pawan Kalyan’s OG. He then decided to take up Cibi Chakravarthi’s film that has been under discussion from a long time. Mythri Movie Makers came on board to produce this prestigious film.

After the super success of Don, Cibi Chakaravarthi has taken many advances from Tamil producers. But he had to wait as there was no lead actor finalized for his next. With Cibi Chakaravarthi moving to Telugu cinema, the committed Tamil producers demanded big money. Hence Nani and Mythri Movie Makers decided to shelve the film instead of heading into a financial mess. Nani will have to wait for Srikanth Odela and commence the shoot of The Paradise. In the meanwhile, he will promote Court and HIT 3. He would be listening to new scripts too during the much needed break.

