Nani shelves one more Film before Start

Natural Star Nani is done with the shoot of HIT: The Third Case and the film is slated for release on May 1st. He has announced ‘The Paradise’ but it is yet to start because of the extensive pre-production work involved. Nani is also committed to Sujeeth and the film is delayed as Sujeeth has to complete the shoot of Pawan Kalyan’s OG. He then decided to take up Cibi Chakravarthi’s film that has been under discussion from a long time. Mythri Movie Makers came on board to produce this prestigious film.

After the super success of Don, Cibi Chakaravarthi has taken many advances from Tamil producers. But he had to wait as there was no lead actor finalized for his next. With Cibi Chakaravarthi moving to Telugu cinema, the committed Tamil producers demanded big money. Hence Nani and Mythri Movie Makers decided to shelve the film instead of heading into a financial mess. Nani will have to wait for Srikanth Odela and commence the shoot of The Paradise. In the meanwhile, he will promote Court and HIT 3. He would be listening to new scripts too during the much needed break.