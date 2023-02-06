Jailer shoot shifts to Jaisalmer

Rajinikanth Jailer in Nelson Dilip Kumar’s direction shifted to Jaisalmer. The actor travelled to Jaisalmer a couple of days back. On February 6th Rajanikanth fans met him while he was going to the shooting location. Fans requested him to get down from the car, but due to security reasons, the actor was unable to onboard the vehicle. But pulled down his window and greeted his fans. Jailer is an action drama and is expected to release for Diwali.

Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishna, Sunil and Yogi Babu are part of Jailer film. Mohan Lal and Shiva Rajkumar will be seen in a cameo role. Sun Pictures is producing this big-ticket film . Anirudh Ravichandran is composing music. Rajinikanth’s last release Annatthe has received mixed reviews. Fans are having high hopes on Jailer. After Jailer, Rajinikanth will be seen in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s film Laal Salaam in cameo role.