Vijay – Atlee’s collaborating for the fourth time

After Leo in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s direction, Thalapathy Vijay is in plans to collaborate with Atlee again. They already have Bigil, Mersal and Theri in their kitty and they are planning for the fourth blockbuster. If the sources are to be believed, Sun Pictures and Vijay already finalized the script and will take the film on floors from September/October this year.

Vijay’s last release was Vaarasudu in Vamshi Paidipally’s direction and turned out to be a disaster. After that Vijay is coming with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film, titled Leo which will hit screens on October 19th.Currently, Atlee is working for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and the shoot will be wrapped up by March. Later Atlee and Vijay’s will be announced officially.