USA : Telugu man arrested, charged with manslaughter !

By
Krishna
-
0

Alabama , USA : Montgomery police have arrested a man in the city’s latest homicide. It happened on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Eastern Blvd. Once officers and fire medics arrived, they found 25-year-old Akhil Sai Mahankali, of Montgomery, with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Mahankali was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he later died. MPD has charged 23-year-old Raviteja Goli, of Montgomery, with manslaughter.

Goli was arrested on the scene and is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

