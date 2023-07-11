Jam Jam Jajjanaka from Bhola Shankar: Colorful Melody

Advertisement

Megastar Chiranjeevi will soon test his luck with Bhola Shankar, the remake of Vedhalam. With the release date nearing, the makers kick-started the promotional activities. The second lyrical song has been out and it is a colorful melody. The dance number has all the lead cast shaking their leg together in a lavish set. Megastar looks energetic in the song and his dance moves are really cool. Jam Jam Jajjanaka is a decent number composed by Mahati Swara Sagar.

The post-production works of Bhola Shankar are happening at a faster pace. Chiranjeevi will kick-start his promotions and interviews for the film once he is back from USA. Bhola Shankar directed by Meher Ramesh is heading for August 11th release across the globe. AK Entertainments are the producers.