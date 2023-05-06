Jawan releasing worldwide on September 7th

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with his upcoming film Jawan. The movie directed by Atlee has exceptional buzz among audiences.

Today the makers announced that the official release date of Jawan is shifted. The film will now hit the theatres on September 7, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. A short and striking glimpse was released to announce the new release date.

The film is billed as an event film with high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it.

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi playing the antagonist. Deepika Padukone plays a cameo. Music sensation Anirudh Ravichander is composing the tunes.