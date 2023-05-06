Chirstian minorities properties are now under control of YSRCP leaders, says Lokesh

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Saturday alleged that after Jagan Mohan Reddy had become the Chief Minister of the State, properties of Christian minorities worth thousands of crores were illegally occupied by the ruling party leaders.

Lokesh’s Yuva Galam pada yatra entered the Kurnool Assembly segment from Panyam on Saturday where he was received by local incharge, TG Bharat, the local TDP leaders and activists. At Agricultural Market Yard in Kurnool, the representatives of the Christian community met Lokesh and made several appeals, including building a community hall for holding the meetings of the pastors and other community heads.

Responding to their appeal, Lokesh felt that all the properties of the Christian community across the State are now in the hands of the ruling party leaders and even the Christian aided schools too are no exception.

These buildings of the schools in various parts of the State have been grabbed by the YSRCP leaders in the name of merger, Lokesh said and assured them that as soon as the TDP is back in government their demands will certainly be conceded.

Earlier, Lokesh came out with details on how local MLA, Rambhupal Reddy, grabbed the 10.64 acres wakf lands worth Rs 100 cr in survey no 524 and said that the MLA will have to pay a heavy price for illegally acquiring the wakf lands.

Lokesh remarked that without giving proper replies to his charges, the highly corrupt Rambhupal Reddy, is just diverting the public attention using filthy language.

The residents of Labour Colony, in a memorandum to Lokesh submitted that they do not have proper drainage system and though 600 persons applied for houses not even a single unit is allotted to them. They also said that the revised house tax has become a burden on them and that they are not getting even a ration.

Immediately after the TDP comes back to power pensions will be sanctioned for all the eligible, Lokesh told them and also promised houses for all the eligible. The sand policy also will be reviewed so that it will be available even for the common public, Lokesh told the residents.