Naidu gives ultimatum to Jagan on purchase of damaged farm products

Former chief minister and TDP president, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday issued an ultimatum to Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, on purchase of moisturised farm products.

“I am giving you 72 hours’ time to make a decision on the purchase of these farm products that got totally wet in the recent untimely rains. I will come back again after that to announce my plan of action,” Naidu said after visiting the areas where the standing crop got damaged in the recent rains. Where is Jagan and is it not the responsibility of the Chief Minister to visit the farmers when they are in trouble, asked TDP supremo.

Stating that the farmers suffered heavy losses due to the untimely rains, the former chief minister felt that the millers along with the ruling YSRCP leaders are simply looting the farmers in the State. He asked as to why the millers are collecting money from the farmers.

“Even if the State Government does not purchase the grain with the set deadline of 72 hours, do not get disappointed. If Jagan does not purchase the grain we will take the stocks rto his Tadepalli palace,” Naidu declared.

Asking the farmers to get ready to move to the Chief Minister’s residence in Tadepalli, the TDP supremo told them not to get scared even if cases are filed against them. Naidu made it clear that the fight will continue till the State Government comes to the rescue of the affected farmers.

Maintaining that the farmers had to suffer heavily due to the inefficiency of the State Government, the former chief minister said that the agriculturists want compensation as their crops got completely damaged in the untimely rains.

“I have come here to repose certain confidence among the farmers and the police officials, without wearing their name badges, are threatening the ryots. We will stand by the affected till justice is done for them,” Chandrababu remarked.

Making an appeal to the farmers not to resort to suicides, Naidu assued them that he will continue his agitation till they get the compensation. “I will be back after 72 hours only to take the war path. I will show how the war will be,” he added.