Home > Politics

JC Prabhakar Reddy says ‘Sorry’

Published on January 5, 2025 by nymisha

JC Prabhakar Reddy says ‘Sorry’

TDP senior leader, Rayalaseema strongman JC Prabhakar Reddy tendered an unconditional apology to actress-turned-politician Madhav Lathi. JC said sorry to Madhav Latha, as he had used extremely derogatory language against her, criticizing her couple of days ago.

Use of offensive language against BJP leader Madhavilatha by JC Prabhakar Reddy, attracted widespread criticism from both the Telugu states. Eventually, JC Prabhakar Reddy took corrective steps, apologizing for the young woman leader.

“I’m 72 years. I’m extremely emotional. It was a tongue slip. I should not have spoken about her like that. I apologize to that girl, whoever she may be..pls consider it as a tongue slip,” said JC Prabhakar Reddy speaking at his residence in Tadipatri on Sunday.

Prabhakar Reddy added that everyone has their own career, stressing that his intention was not to demean Madhavi Latha or film industry.

The controversy broke out between JC Prabhakar Reddy and Madhav Latha, when actress-turned-politician raised concern over women’s safety at the new year party organized by JC Prabhakar Reddy in Tadipatri.

