MLA Malla Reddy’s brother booked in CMR Girls Hostel case

Chamakura Gopal Reddy, brother of Former Minister and Medchal MLA Malla Reddy has been booked in the case, relating to hidden cameras in girls hostel bathrooms. As the college belongs to Gopal Reddy and he is the chairman of it, Police have included him in the accused list.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested two accused who were said to have placed secret cameras in the girls hostel. These two were working as servants in the college’s cooking section. Nanda Kishore and Govind Kumar, are the two youngsters, who are prime accused in the case. Both hail from Bihar.

Male servants working in the hostel, were immediately taken into custody by police, when girl students protested in large numbers on New Year Day, after unearthing cameras in bathrooms.

As the girl students protest became a statewide issue, Police took up the case as challenge and initiated probe.

Even Telangana Women’s Commission has launched an inquiry on the incident, which raises serious concerns over the safety of girls students in CMR College.

Along with Chamakura Gopal Reddy, Police also filed case on CMR College principal and hostel wardens.