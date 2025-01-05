Andhra Pradesh Minister Accused of Settling Deals at Hyderabad’s Star Hotel

A controversy is brewing in Andhra Pradesh over allegations that a state minister is using a luxury hotel in Hyderabad for unofficial settlements. The minister in question, Anagani Satya Prasad, is under the spotlight as TDP leaders openly claim he is staying at the ITC Kohinoor Hotel near Inorbit Mall for three days a week to conduct private dealings.

Anagani Satya Prasad, the Revenue Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is said to spend only two days a week in Amaravati for official work and two days in his constituency. However, he reportedly heads to Hyderabad’s ITC Kohinoor Hotel every weekend, raising eyebrows. As the Revenue Minister, he holds significant power, and allegations suggest he is misusing his position for personal gains. Reports also claim that his business partner, acting as a “shadow minister,” is managing these dealings.

The Telangana government has reportedly shared detailed information about these activities with the Andhra Pradesh government, which is also said to be investigating the matter. Anagani Satya Prasad is known to have real estate interests in Telangana. During the 2019 elections, BRS leaders had accused him of shady land deals. Now, it appears the tables have turned, with allegations that he is causing similar troubles for others.

Meanwhile, revenue-related issues in Andhra Pradesh have become a major concern. The YSRCP government’s handling of revenue matters has led to widespread public dissatisfaction. Thousands of complaints have poured in during revenue meetings, and even former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has expressed frustration, questioning why these issues remain unresolved. Critics are now asking how the AP state’s problems can be solved when the Revenue Minister spends most of his time relaxing in Hyderabad.